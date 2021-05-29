Saturday Evening Forecast: A few clouds and warm for the remainder of the holiday weekend

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and cool. Low: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 80. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms especially later in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of off and on rain. The afternoon is expected to be relatively warm and humid. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 85. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.