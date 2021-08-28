Saturday Evening Forecast: Cooler temps and a few showers tomorrow

TONIGHT: Rain will come to an end early (by 10 PM) and we’ll see partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out (especially to the SE), as Ida makes landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Limited impacts from Ida are expected. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 92. Winds: East 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms (especially East). Temperatures will remain below the historical normals. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming a bit. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: West 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: East 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: East 10 MPH.