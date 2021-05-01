Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain and storms possible tonight and tomorrow

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms are likely to increase from the SW. While the severe weather threat remain relatively low, a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, cloud to ground lightning, and some small hail. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the morning with a few stronger storms possible (especially East). Some storms may produce small hail and gusty winds. We’ll see the rain clear to our east and generally a cloudy Sunday afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm. Any thunderstorm activity should stay well to our North and Northwest. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop to our NW and move through late Monday night/Early Tuesday morning. This line may pose a damaging wind threat with drier conditions prevailing by Tuesday afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and mild. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 59. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 61. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.