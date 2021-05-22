Saturday Evening Forecast: Scattered showers continue

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few scattered showers around (especially west). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms being driven by the afternoon heating. Temperatures will be trending warmer in the afternoon as well. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.