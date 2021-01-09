Saturday Evening Forecast: Snow on the way

TONIGHT: A few clouds, especially after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected by first thing tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain chilly. Low: 34. Winds: Calm.

TOMORROW: Precipitation will start as a mix in our western counties tomorrow morning and moving east for all of East Texas through the afternoon. Precipitation will become all snow by tomorrow evening. Chance of rain/snow: 80%-90%. Highs: Upper 30s & Lower 40s. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Snow will continue before midnight and become lighter early Monday Morning. Icy spots are expected to develop on area roadways. Especially bridges and overpasses. Chance of snow: 80%. Low: 32. Winds: N 5 MPH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION: 1″-4″.

MONDAY: Snow will move out in the morning with a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle with the clouds and any snow that is still on the ground. High: 53. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. Some leftover patchy ice is expected in the morning. Low: 29. High: 50. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 34. High: 59. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.