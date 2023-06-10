SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few severe showers and thunderstorms (especially in the afternoon). Chance of rain: 60%. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.