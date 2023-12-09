TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two to our SE. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 72. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 39. High: 53. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 41. High: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.