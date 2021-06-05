Saturday Night Forecast: Rain chances continue into Sunday

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected through the overnight hours. Any leftover activity should begin to decrease by midnight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day (especially in the afternoon). Chance of rain: 60%. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue for parts of the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Additional showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: SW 10 MPH