‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with 46th season this weekend

(NBCNC)- This weekend “Saturday Night Live” will premiere its season 46.

Chris Rock will be hosting. He and cast member Alex Moffat talked about the preparations.

The show will be live and in the studio for the first time since March. Chris Rock said COVID-19 is taking “SNL” to a different level of crazy.

“It’s weird man. Every one around you’s tested, everyone has a mask,” said Rock. “Some people have double shields on. Some people have gloves on.”

The week is unlike any that the host has ever seen.

“If this is the price to work, I’ll do it.” Rock said.

This is much different from when Alex Moffat and company were doing shows from home last spring.

“Man, can you believe we pulled that off? Wasn’t that wild?” Moffat said.

Now, it’s back to some relative normalcy inside studio 8h.

“I’m very, very pumped. It’s nice to have something to do and get me out of the apartment,” added Moffat.

Megan Thee Stallion will also be performing as the musical guest.