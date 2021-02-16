School closures as of Tuesday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe winter weather blasts through the region, many East Texas schools are closing their doors before the second round of snow and frozen rain comes Wednesday.
ALBA-GOLDEN ISD
Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
ALTO ISD
Closed through Thursday
APPLE SPRINGS ISD
Closed through Friday
ARP ISD
Closed through Wednesday
ATHENS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Closed through Friday
ATHENS ISD
Closed through Thursday
ALPINE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Closed through Thursday
ANGELINA COLLEGE
Closed through Wednesday
Online classes proceed as normal
BIG SANDY ISD (UPSHUR COUNTY)
Closed through Friday
BROOK HILL SCHOOL
Closed through Thursday
BROOKELAND ISD
Closed Tuesday
BROWNSBORO ISD
Closed through Wednesday
BULLARD ISD
Closed through Wednesday
BECKVILLE ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote learning through the rest of the week
CANTON ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote learning will stop at the end of the day Tuesday
CARLISLE ISD
Closed through Wednesday
CENTRAL HEIGHTS ISD
Closed through Wednesday
CHAPEL HILL ISD (SMITH COUNTY)
Closed through Thursday
Face to face and remote classes resume on Mon. Feb. 22
CHIRENO ISD
Closed through Friday
CORRIGAN-CAMDEN ISD
Closed through Friday
CREATIVE KIDS LEARNING CTR (TYLER)
Closed Wednesday
CROCKETT ISD
Closed through Friday
Will be remote learning the rest of the week
CROSS ROADS ISD
Closed Tuesday
DAINGERFIELD ISD
Closed through Friday
DIBOLL ISD
Closed through Wednesday
DISCOVERY SCIENCE PLACE (TYLER)
Closed through Wednesday
DOUGLASS ISD
Closed through Wednesday
EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Closed Tuesday
EAST TEXAS CHARTER SCHOOL
Closed through Wednesday
EAST TEXAS COSMETOLOGY CENTER
Closed through Wednesday
ELKHART ISD
Closed through Thursday
Transition to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday
ELMIRA CHAPEL DISCOVERY SCHOOL
Closed through Thursday
ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD
Closed through Thursday
Transition to remote learning through Thursday
ETOILE ISD
Closed through Friday
FIRST KIDS DAY SCHOOL (LINDALE)
Closed through Thursday
FRANKSTON ISD
Closed through Thursday
FULL ARMOR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Closed through Thursday
GARRISON ISD
Closed through Friday
GILMER ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Will have remote learning instead
GLADEWATER ISD
Closed through Friday
GOBELL SCHOOL OF DANCE
Closed through Wednesday
GOOD SHEPHARD SCHOOL (TYLER)
Closed through Wednesday
GRACE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Closed through Wednesday
GRACE EARLY EDUCATION (TYLER)
Closed through Wednesday
GRAND SALINE ISD
Closed through Thursday
GRAPELAND ISD
Closed Through Thursday
GREEN ACRES EARLY EDUCATION
Closed Wednesday
GLADEWATER ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Will have remote learning instead
HALLSVILLE ISD
Closed through Thursday
HARMONY ISD
Closed through Friday
No remote learning Thursday and Friday
HAWKINS ISD
Closed through Friday
HENDERSON ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote learning classes instead
HUNTINGTON ISD
Closed through Friday
HUDSON ISD
Closed Wednesday
Will operate using remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday
HUGHES SPRINGS ISD
Closed through Friday
ISLAMIC FAITH ACADEMY (TYLER)
Closed through Friday
JACKSONVILLE ISD
Closed Wednesday
JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
Closed through Wednesday
KENNARD ISD
Closed through Friday
KERENS ISD
Closed through Wednesday
KID KOUNTRY LEARNING CENTER
Closed Tuesday
KIDS FIRST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Closed Tuesday
KILGORE ISD
Closed Wednesday
All classes will continue remotely
LAMAR UNIVERSITY
Closed Tuesday
LANEVILLE ISD
Closed through Friday
Classes will be held virtually
LATEXO ISD
Closed Through Friday
Remote learning through the rest of the week
LINDALE ISD
Closed through Friday
Virtual learning through Friday
LITTLE BLESSINGS DAYCARE (WINNSBORO)
Closed through Wednesday
LIVINGSTON ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Virtual learning on Tuesday, closed on Wednesday
LONGVIEW ISD
Closed through Friday
Students will participate in “asynchronous learning model”
LOVELADY ISD
Closed through Friday
LAPOYNOR ISD
Closed through Thursday
Will have virtual learning
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL ISD
Closed through Thursday
LUFKIN ISD
Closed through Friday
MINEOLA ISD
Closed through Wednesday
MOUNT ENTERPRISE ISD
Closed through Thursday
Remote learning through Thursday
MURCHISON ISD
Closed through Friday
Classes will be held virtually
MABANK ISD
Closed through Wednesday
MARSHALL ISD
Closed through Thursday
Remote learning classes instead
MARTIN’S MILL ISD
Closed through Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT ISD
Closed through Friday
NACOGDOCHES CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Closed through Friday
NACOGDOCHES ISD
Closed through Friday
NEWTON ISD
Closed through Friday
NEW DIANA ISD
Closed through Wednesday
NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Classes will be held virtually those days
ONALASKA ISD
Closed through Wednesday
ORE CITY ISD
Closed through Wednesday
OVERTON ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Remote learning classes instead
PANOLA COLLEGE
Closed through Friday
Virtual instruction through Friday
PECAN RIDGE SCHOOL (CANTON)
Closed through Friday
PINE TREE ISD
Closed through Thursday
The district will continue doing virtual learning on Wed. and Thurs.
PITTSBURG ISD
Closed through Friday
No classes Tuesday; remote learning Wed-Fri
PALESTINE ISD
Closed through Wednesday
QUITMAN ISD
Closed through Friday
RAINS ISD
Closed through Wednesday
REGENTS ACADEMY (NACOGDOCHES)
Closed through Wednesday
RUSK ISD
Closed through Friday
Switching to remote learning
SLOCUM ISD
Closed through Thursday
SPRING HILL ISD
Closed through Thursday
STEPHEN F AUSTIN STATE UNIVERSITY
Closed through Friday
STEPPING STONE SCHOOL
Closed Tuesday
SULPHUR BLUFF ISD
Closed through Wednesday
SALTILLO ISD
Closed through Wednesday
SCHOOL FOR LITTLE CHILDREN (LONGVIEW)
Closed through Thursday
SHARON’S KID KORNER (LONGVIEW)
Closed through Wednesday
SHELBYVILLE ISD
Closed through Wednesday
ST. CYPRIAN’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (LUFKIN)
Closed through Wednesday
ST. GREGORY CATHEDRAL SCHOOL (TYLER)
Closed through Thursday
ST MARY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL (TYLER)
Closed through Friday
Remote learning through Friday
ST. MARY’S EARLY CHILDHOOD LEARNING CENTER (FLINT)
Closed through Wednesday
SULPHUR SPRINGS ISD
Closed through Friday
TATUM ISD
Closed through Thursday
TENAHA ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote instruction through the week
TRINIDAD ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote learning through the rest of the week
TRINITY ISD
Closed through Thursday
TROUP ISD
Closed through Wednesday
TYLER ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE
Closed through Thursday
TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE (MARSHALL)
Closed through Friday
TIMPSON ISD
Closed through Wednesday
UNION GROVE ISD
Closed through Thursday
UNION HILL ISD
Closed through Thursday
UT TYLER
Closed through Wednesday
VAN ISD
Closed through Friday
WELLS ISD
Closed through Friday
WEST RUSK ISD
Closed through Friday
At-home learning through Friday
WHITE OAK ISD
Closed through Thursday
WHITEHOUSE ISD
Closed through Thursday
WILLOW WELLNESS CENTER
Closed through Thursday
WILLS POINT ISD
Closed Through Thursday
WINNSBORO ISD
Closed through Friday
WINONA ISD
Closed through Friday
Tue-Wed virtual learning; Closed Thu-Fri
WASKOM ISD
Closed through Friday
Online learning through Friday
WESTWOOD ISD
Closed through Friday
WODEN ISD
Closed through Thursday
YANTIS ISD
Closed through Wednesday
ZAVALLA ISD
Closed through Thursday
Tuesday-Thursday classified as remote learning days
