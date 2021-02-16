School closures as of Tuesday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe winter weather blasts through the region, many East Texas schools are closing their doors before the second round of snow and frozen rain comes Wednesday.

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

ALTO ISD

Closed through Thursday

APPLE SPRINGS ISD

Closed through Friday

ARP ISD

Closed through Wednesday

ATHENS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Closed through Friday

ATHENS ISD

Closed through Thursday

ALPINE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Closed through Thursday

ANGELINA COLLEGE

Closed through Wednesday

Online classes proceed as normal

BIG SANDY ISD (UPSHUR COUNTY)

Closed through Friday

BROOK HILL SCHOOL

Closed through Thursday

BROOKELAND ISD

Closed Tuesday

BROWNSBORO ISD

Closed through Wednesday

BULLARD ISD

Closed through Wednesday

BECKVILLE ISD

Closed through Friday

Remote learning through the rest of the week

CANTON ISD

Closed through Friday

Remote learning will stop at the end of the day Tuesday

CARLISLE ISD

Closed through Wednesday

CENTRAL HEIGHTS ISD

Closed through Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL ISD (SMITH COUNTY)

Closed through Thursday

Face to face and remote classes resume on Mon. Feb. 22

CHIRENO ISD

Closed through Friday

CORRIGAN-CAMDEN ISD

Closed through Friday

CREATIVE KIDS LEARNING CTR (TYLER)

Closed Wednesday

CROCKETT ISD

Closed through Friday

Will be remote learning the rest of the week

CROSS ROADS ISD

Closed Tuesday

DAINGERFIELD ISD

Closed through Friday

DIBOLL ISD

Closed through Wednesday

DISCOVERY SCIENCE PLACE (TYLER)

Closed through Wednesday

DOUGLASS ISD

Closed through Wednesday

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Closed Tuesday

EAST TEXAS CHARTER SCHOOL

Closed through Wednesday

EAST TEXAS COSMETOLOGY CENTER

Closed through Wednesday

ELKHART ISD

Closed through Thursday

Transition to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday

ELMIRA CHAPEL DISCOVERY SCHOOL

Closed through Thursday

ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD

Closed through Thursday

Transition to remote learning through Thursday

ETOILE ISD

Closed through Friday

FIRST KIDS DAY SCHOOL (LINDALE)

Closed through Thursday

FRANKSTON ISD

Closed through Thursday

FULL ARMOR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Closed through Thursday

GARRISON ISD

Closed through Friday

GILMER ISD

Closed through Wednesday

Will have remote learning instead

GLADEWATER ISD

Closed through Friday

GOBELL SCHOOL OF DANCE

Closed through Wednesday

GOOD SHEPHARD SCHOOL (TYLER)

Closed through Wednesday

GRACE COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Closed through Wednesday

GRACE EARLY EDUCATION (TYLER)

Closed through Wednesday

GRAND SALINE ISD

Closed through Thursday

GRAPELAND ISD

Closed Through Thursday

GREEN ACRES EARLY EDUCATION

Closed Wednesday

HALLSVILLE ISD

Closed through Thursday

HARMONY ISD

Closed through Friday

No remote learning Thursday and Friday

HAWKINS ISD

Closed through Friday

HENDERSON ISD

Closed through Friday

Remote learning classes instead

HUNTINGTON ISD

Closed through Friday

HUDSON ISD

Closed Wednesday

Will operate using remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday

HUGHES SPRINGS ISD

Closed through Friday

ISLAMIC FAITH ACADEMY (TYLER)

Closed through Friday

JACKSONVILLE ISD

Closed Wednesday

JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

Closed through Wednesday

KENNARD ISD

Closed through Friday

KERENS ISD

Closed through Wednesday

KID KOUNTRY LEARNING CENTER

Closed Tuesday

KIDS FIRST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Closed Tuesday

KILGORE ISD

Closed Wednesday

All classes will continue remotely

LAMAR UNIVERSITY

Closed Tuesday

LANEVILLE ISD

Closed through Friday

Classes will be held virtually

LATEXO ISD

Closed Through Friday

Remote learning through the rest of the week

LINDALE ISD

Closed through Friday

Virtual learning through Friday

LITTLE BLESSINGS DAYCARE (WINNSBORO)

Closed through Wednesday

LIVINGSTON ISD

Closed through Wednesday

Virtual learning on Tuesday, closed on Wednesday

LONGVIEW ISD

Closed through Friday

Students will participate in “asynchronous learning model”

LOVELADY ISD

Closed through Friday

LAPOYNOR ISD

Closed through Thursday

Will have virtual learning

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL ISD

Closed through Thursday

LUFKIN ISD

Closed through Friday

MINEOLA ISD

Closed through Wednesday

MOUNT ENTERPRISE ISD

Closed through Thursday

Remote learning through Thursday

MURCHISON ISD

Closed through Friday

Classes will be held virtually

MABANK ISD

Closed through Wednesday

MARSHALL ISD

Closed through Thursday

Remote learning classes instead

MARTIN’S MILL ISD

Closed through Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT ISD

Closed through Friday

NACOGDOCHES CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Closed through Friday

NACOGDOCHES ISD

Closed through Friday

NEWTON ISD

Closed through Friday

NEW DIANA ISD

Closed through Wednesday

NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD

Closed through Wednesday

Classes will be held virtually those days

ONALASKA ISD

Closed through Wednesday

ORE CITY ISD

Closed through Wednesday

OVERTON ISD

Closed through Wednesday

Remote learning classes instead

PANOLA COLLEGE

Closed through Friday

Virtual instruction through Friday

PECAN RIDGE SCHOOL (CANTON)

Closed through Friday

PINE TREE ISD

Closed through Thursday

The district will continue doing virtual learning on Wed. and Thurs.

PITTSBURG ISD

Closed through Friday

No classes Tuesday; remote learning Wed-Fri

PALESTINE ISD

Closed through Wednesday

QUITMAN ISD

Closed through Friday

RAINS ISD

Closed through Wednesday

REGENTS ACADEMY (NACOGDOCHES)

Closed through Wednesday

RUSK ISD

Closed through Friday

Switching to remote learning

SLOCUM ISD

Closed through Thursday

SPRING HILL ISD

Closed through Thursday

STEPHEN F AUSTIN STATE UNIVERSITY

Closed through Friday

STEPPING STONE SCHOOL

Closed Tuesday

SULPHUR BLUFF ISD

Closed through Wednesday

SALTILLO ISD

Closed through Wednesday

SCHOOL FOR LITTLE CHILDREN (LONGVIEW)

Closed through Thursday

SHARON’S KID KORNER (LONGVIEW)

Closed through Wednesday

SHELBYVILLE ISD

Closed through Wednesday

ST. CYPRIAN’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (LUFKIN)

Closed through Wednesday

ST. GREGORY CATHEDRAL SCHOOL (TYLER)

Closed through Thursday

ST MARY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL (TYLER)

Closed through Friday

Remote learning through Friday

ST. MARY’S EARLY CHILDHOOD LEARNING CENTER (FLINT)

Closed through Wednesday

SULPHUR SPRINGS ISD

Closed through Friday

TATUM ISD

Closed through Thursday

TENAHA ISD

Closed through Friday

Remote instruction through the week

TRINIDAD ISD

Closed through Friday

Remote learning through the rest of the week

TRINITY ISD

Closed through Thursday

TROUP ISD

Closed through Wednesday

TYLER ISD

Closed Today and Tomorrow

TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE

Closed through Thursday

TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE (MARSHALL)

Closed through Friday

TIMPSON ISD

Closed through Wednesday

UNION GROVE ISD

Closed through Thursday

UNION HILL ISD

Closed through Thursday

UT TYLER

Closed through Wednesday

VAN ISD

Closed through Friday

WELLS ISD

Closed through Friday

WEST RUSK ISD

Closed through Friday

At-home learning through Friday

WHITE OAK ISD

Closed through Thursday

WHITEHOUSE ISD

Closed through Thursday

WILLOW WELLNESS CENTER

Closed through Thursday

WILLS POINT ISD

Closed Through Thursday

WINNSBORO ISD

Closed through Friday

WINONA ISD

Closed through Friday

Tue-Wed virtual learning; Closed Thu-Fri

WASKOM ISD

Closed through Friday

Online learning through Friday

WESTWOOD ISD

Closed through Friday

WODEN ISD

Closed through Thursday

YANTIS ISD

Closed through Wednesday

ZAVALLA ISD

Closed through Thursday

Tuesday-Thursday classified as remote learning days