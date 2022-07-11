SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,200 people witnessed the release of baby turtle hatchlings Monday morning.

At 6:45 a.m. Sea Turtle, Inc. released Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings into South Padre Island waters.

Due to a high number of nest laid in the same week, the organization was able to have a spontanious releasing.

The public release took place at Cameron County Access Four.

After releasing the turtles, many traveled back to the Sea Turtle Inc. to celebrate Hang Ten’s birthday.

The kemp’s ridley sea turtle turned 13 today. She is officially a teen!