Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – The search continued Tuesday morning for an inmate who escaped from a Coryell County work crew.

The inmate, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan, was doing grounds maintenance on Monday at the Seaton Cemetery, near Leon Junction, as part of a three-inmate crew supervised by the Sheriff’s Office Community Service Manager – when he scaled a fence surrounding the cemetery.

Hogan’s absence was noted within minutes, and deputies were alerted at 9:53 a.m. – beginning a large-scale search of the surrounding area.

Sheriff Scott Williams said the search was conducted with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. The search included the use of tracking dogs, searchers on horseback and aircraft – as well as personnel on foot and in patrol cars. The search went on all day Monday and into the night.

Sheriff Williams said search efforts to find and recapture Hogan intensified on Tuesday morning, with additional personnel on All Terrain Vehicles searching wide areas of pasture land.

Hogan had been in custody at the Coryell County Jail since August 1, and was charged with assault of a family member impeding breathing and circulation with previous convictions, theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office voiced gratitude on Tuesday for what was termed the “invaluable ongoing assistance of our sister agencies and partners,” as well as the community at large. Sheriff Williams said area residents have been assisting by sharing information through social media and by calling in reports of sightings and other information.

Sheriff Williams noted that assistance from the public is appreciated – but residents were reminded not to approach or contact Hogan, and to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 254-865-7201 if he is found.