SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say the search continues for Cuba’s Little League World Series coach Monday, despite reports that he’s been found.

The South Williamsport Police Department said the search is active for Jose Perez, an assistant coach with the Bayamo, Cuba Little League World Series Team.

According to officers, they do not know where Perez is despite reports that he was spotted in Spain. Police note that all the sightings of Perez are unconfirmed and they have checked multiple airports. All airport officials told officers that Perez did not board any planes at their facilities.

Coach Perez is in America on a visa which means he can travel anywhere in the country until that visa expires but would not be able to leave the United States to any other country but Cuba.

At this time, investigators do not believe anything “nefarious” has happened to Coach Perez. Police are continuing to look for him and explore leads.

The Cuban Little League team is being well taken care of while they remain in Williamsport, officers stated. Cuba was eliminated Sunday when they lost to Panama 3-2.

This was Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series appearance, thanks to a rotating direct entry system set up between Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Panama in 2021. The rules guarantee two teams a spot in the annual tournament, while the third has to compete against regional competition to gain entry.