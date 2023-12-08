LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Arlington nonprofit Seasons of Change is hosting a free event in Longview and will be giving away baby supplies.

Seasons of Change Blessed 2 Give graphic courtesy of Seasons of Change

Seasons of Change is set to host their Blessed 2 Give Campaign event at 1400 South Moberly Avenue in Longview, where they will reportedly be giving away baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, baby furniture, clothing, household items and more.

The event will be held over two days, Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is free to attend and receive supplies, however registration is required for expectant parents, adoptive parents and families with newborns, infants or toddlers up to 36 months old. The online registration period has ended, however attendees can still register at the event.