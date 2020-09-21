Selena Quintanilla limited-edition cups available at Stripes

IRVING, Texas (KETK)- Some select Stripes gasoline stations are now selling two limited-edition cups that honor Selena Quintanilla, according to a press release from Stripes.

The two cups that are now available are the final cups in a four product series with Stripes to celebrate the “Queen of Tejano Music’s” legacy.

The cups are now available for purchase at participating stores, and there will be a limit of six per person.

Stripes worked with Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister to design the products and a special Slurpee flavor using Selena’s favorite flavors from her childhood like sour cherry, lime and salt.

“I am excited that Stripes and our family can finally share the final two 2020 Selena Cups in the 25th Year Collection with her fans,” Quintanilla said. “These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her.”

One of the cups is named “Selena Collage” and it has a collage of pictures printed on the cup and the celebrity is wearing some of her iconic fashion looks. The other cup is “Selena XXV,” and it has Selena’s logo and a platinum lid.

On September 25, a few participating Stripes stores will promote the Selena Slurpee drink for 25 hours and offer fans a size small Slurpee drink for only 25 cents for 25 hours, while supplies last.