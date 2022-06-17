HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was met with boos at the Texas GOP Convention while discussing his role as chief negotiator for a bipartisan gun package.

The crowd can be heard shouting “no gun control” at the senator. This comes after a bipartisan group of Senators announced Sunday that it had reached a tentative agreement on legislation regarding guns.

Members of the crowd were also heard shouting “no red flags” at Cornyn, which is in reference to a provision within the deal that would encourage states to implement red-flag laws.

Red-flag laws allow police, family members and doctors to petition a court to take away someone’s firearms for up to a year if they feel that a person poses a threat to themselves or others.

Cornyn attempted to regain control of the crowd by saying that he would not support bans on assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, mandatory waiting periods to purchase a gun or universal background checks.

This comes after the Republican Party of Texas’ Platform Committee unanimously approved Thursday night a resolution condemning the bipartisan gun package.

The resolution from the committee “rejects” all Republican senators involved in the agreement, including Cornyn claiming “all gun control is a violation of the second amendment.”

Ahead of his speech at the convention, Cornyn addressed his party’s concerns, Tuesday on the Senate floor.

“None of what we are proposing would create a national red-flag law,” Cornyn said. “I’m fighting for this proposal to include a grant program that gives every state, regardless of whether it has a red-flag law or not, funding to administer programs that they do have that will reduce violence, increase public safety and make sure that individuals in crisis get the help that they need.”

According to a statement issued by the bipartisan group of senators, the proposal includes:

Support for state crisis intervention orders

Investment in children and family mental health services

Protections for victims of domestic violence

Funding for school-based mental health and supportive services

Funding for school safety resources

Clarification of definition of federally licensed firearms dealer

Telehealth investments

Under 21 enhanced review process

Penalties for straw purchasing

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the statement said. “Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”