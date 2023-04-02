WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Elite Therapy Center is putting on a sensory friendly Easter egg hunt at it’s six locations.

In years past, the event has been on Good Friday. However, construction on Highway 6 is giving them less room for the hunt so this year it will be Monday to Friday.

Elite Therapy aims to create a comfortable environment for special needs children. Elite Therapy Center Co-Owner, Kari McKown, shares the heart behind the hunt, “my kids look forward to Easter egg hunts and all of the fun traditions of Easter. And we want to provide that for these kiddos in these families, in an environment that is safe and secure.”

All week long, the business will have stations inside the clinic and outside as well as an Easter egg hunt for those in wheelchairs or utilizing walkers.

The therapy center will also have an Easter bunny for pictures with therapist nearby to make the children feel safe and comfortable. “Parents just get so excited because it’s a picture that they hold and a memory that they’ll get to treasure forever that they thought otherwise wouldn’t happen,” said McKown

The business is still in need of volunteers to hide Easter eggs, workstations or help with the Easter Bunny photos. If you would like to donate eggs they are asking for candy or non-candy filled Easter eggs. Visit Elite Therapy Center’s site for more information. Elite Therapy Center Children’s Speech, Physical, and Occupational Therapy for Central Texas Families