Services in East Texas to pay tribute to fallen law officers

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Ceremonies are set in several East Texas towns to pay tribute to fallen officers.

Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1962 under President John F. Kennedy. May 15 is designated as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which it falls, as National Police Week, which is May 9-15 this year.

A Peace Officer Memorial ceremony is set for noon Wednesday on the downtown square in Tyler. The public is welcome to attend this service to pay tribute to Texas Peace Officers who died while performing their duties.

In case of rain, the memorial will be moved to the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Tyler, 412 W. Ferguson St.

The city of Jacksonville, will have its Police Officers Memorial Ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Love’s Lookout, 43822 U.S. Highway 69.

The group Blueunited will hold an officers Memorial Day Ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Angelina County Courthouse in Lufkin.

In Nacogdoches a memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center in Nacogdoches.

Law officers in Harrison County will a memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers at noon Wednesday at City Hall, 101 E. Houston St.

A memorial service also is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the flagpole outside the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Quitman. Organizers are asking participants to bring candles.