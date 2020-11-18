Services set for Kentucky man who drowned in Lake O’ the Pines

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KETK) – Services are set for a 30-year-old Kentucky man who drowned earlier this month in Lake O’ the Pines.

An outdoor memorial service for Benjamin Cowley is set for Nov. 21 in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the funeral home handling the arrangements.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating Cowley after he was seen in the Jefferson area. At the time, he was listed by authorities in Kentucky as a missing person.

A fisherman later discovered a body in the lake that turned out to be Cowley.

The obituary says he died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Cowley a law degree from Indiana University and his interest included environmental protection, economics and social justice, according to his obituary.