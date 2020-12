MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Fire crews responded to a trailer home that was in flames in Mineola around 1 p.m. on Sunday at 23578 Meandering Dr.

It is not known if there have been any injuries. Officials reported that the structure was vacant.

Crews from the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department, the Mineola Fire Department and the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department took on the fire.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.