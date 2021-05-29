20 people rescued from rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio

UPDATE (3:46 P.M.) – 20 people were rescued after they were trapped on the Poltergeist rollercoaster at Fiesta Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – Several people were trapped on a rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

According to our NBC affiliate, WOAI, a call came in around noon for an extrication at the theme park.

Fire and rescue crews were sent to the scene to assist with rescuing people from the ride.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to WOAI.

According WOAI, Jeff Filicko, Marketing & Communications Manager for Fiesta Texas released this statement: