KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly two years of construction, the world’s largest convenience store will soon open in East Tennessee. Enjoy the record while you can, because soon another behemoth is set to take the top spot.

Boasting 74,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps and a 250-foot car wash, The Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Sevierville will temporarily hold the title of the world’s largest convenience store. It will open on Monday, June 26.

This new location will dwarf Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location. The Crossville Buc-ee’s, which opened last year, spans approximately 53,400 square feet and does not feature a car wash.

The Sevierville location will take the title from the store in New Braunfels, Texas. Click here to take a tour of the 68,000-square-foot store before taking a trip to Sevier County.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and they’re right. Sevierville’s reign at the top will be short-lived with a 75,000-square-foot store in Luling, Texas set to reclaim the superlative for the Lone Star State.

Luling was home to the brand’s first family travel center in 2003.

The Sevierville Buc-ee’s will be the first business to open at Exit 407: Gateway to Adventure, a 200-acre development owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians aiming to attract some of the millions of visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

It will be the newest Buc-ee’s in Tennessee for only a little while, as a third Buc-ee’s location was announced in December of 2022. According to the report, the third location will be in Murfreesboro.