SFA Purple Lights Tour stops in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the SFA Athletic Department made a trip to Grand Slam in Tyler to share details about next year’s sports seasons.

SFA’s Purple Light Tour is a five-day caravan with five stops throughout Texas.

The event has been happening for the past three years, with organizers showing up to speak with supporters.

“Tyler is a place where we know we have a lot of support and a lot of people here that are connected

to SFA, so it was important for us to give back to Tyler and create that connection and bridge that

gap from Tyler and Nacogdoches,” SFA Athletics Director Ryan Ivey said.

Ivey said that they are excited to continue the Purple Lights Tour and engage with their supporters.

“This tour will allow us the opportunity to increase our level of transparency, communication and connections with those that support us, while providing a fun and engaging event for all of us to build better relationships with SFA supporters,” Ivey said. “We are pleased to get back to interacting with our fans and supporters at these great events around the state.”

Previously, the department stopped in Dallas and they will be at Texas Truck Yard in Dallas Wednesday.

FUTURE DATES:

Wednesday, July 14 | Dallas, Texas | Texas Truck Yard | 5624 Sears St | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 | Houston, Texas | Yard House – City Centre | 800 Sorella Ct, Space 116 | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 16 | Dickinson, Texas | Marais Restaurant | 2015 FM 517 RD East | 4:00-6:00 p.m.