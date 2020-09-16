SFA to play Abilene Christian University at Globe Life Park

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK)- Stephen F. Austin State University and Abilene Christian University will play at Globe Life Park, according to The Texas Rangers Communications office.

Tickets are on-sale starting September 15 for the non-conference game between the two Southland Conference foes. Anyone can purchase tickets at texasrangers.com/football. Tickets start at $15 and are available in sets of 2, 4 and 6, to allow for social distancing within Globe Life Park. Gates will open one hour prior to kickoff.

The game will take place on Saturday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. It can be viewed through subscription based video service FloSports. For more information, visit flofootball.com.

Globe Life Park was converted to a multi-purpose facility with a synthetic grass surface after the 2019 baseball season. The stadium also used to be home to the Texas Rangers Baseball team before the team moved to Globe Life Field.

Parking will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. It will cost $10.00 and can be pre-purchased online at TexasRangers.com/Football or at lot entrances on the day of the event. Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.



Concession stands will be available for purchase of pre-packaged food only. All concessions will be cashless.



Globe Life Park will require facial coverings and social distancing.

The stadium will also be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.