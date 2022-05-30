TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a speech Monday that he is choosing to remember a certain East Texan who was killed overseas 10 years ago.

At a Memorial Day event honoring all fallen veterans at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, Smith spoke of Staff Sgt. Nelson David Trent.

Trent was killed in Afghanistan by an IED on December 13, 2012. He was a Whitehouse High School graduate and was living in the Austin area at the time of his deployment.

His wife was also deployed overseas when he died. Trent left behind her as well as two children, who were nine and four the day he was killed.

During his service, Trent earned the following awards and decorations:

Purple Heart

Army Combat Action Badge

6 Army Commendation Medals

3 Army Achievement Medals

“As we go our separate ways today, let us please not forget what Memorial Day is all about and what it represents. May God bless each of you and may God continue to bless the United States of America.” Sheriff Larry Smith

Sheriff Smith said Trent’s daughter, now 19, chose to fly to Arlington National Cemetery to spend time with her dad on Memorial Day.