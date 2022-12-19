PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Six East Texans were arrested after a high speed chase turned into a drug bust.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:41 p.m., a Palestine Police Department patrol officer attempted to stop a 2016 Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. A pursuit ensued in which speeds reached 100 MPH as the driver attempted to evade the officer.

The vehicle crashed and came to a stop near Loop 256 and E. Murchison Street. The driver ran away from the crash scene and was caught in the 1900 block of E. Murchison.

The driver was positively identified as Aaron Flores, 19, of Palestine. Shortly after being arrested, Flores was found to be in possession of cocaine according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional Palestine officers detained the vehicle’s passengers Ricardo Leandro, 19, of Palestine and Augustine Camacho, 18, of Tyler. A lawful search of the vehicle allegedly resulted in the recovery of two firearms and over two ounces of marijuana. According to police, the vehicle driven by Aaron Flores was later found to be stolen. The three suspects were arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Aaron Flores – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest or detention. Bond total: $90,000

Ricardo Leandro – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor warrants from Palestine Municipal Court. Bond total: $35,000.

Augustine Camacho – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana. Bond total: $25,000.

The next day, Dec. 15, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 209 Micheaux in Palestine. The search warrant was based on evidence obtained and developed subsequent to the arrest of Aaron Flores, Ricardo Leandro and Augustine Camacho.

Three adults were at the residence when the warrant was executed, each of them allegedly refused to identify themselves to the investigating peace officers. According to police, a quantity of marijuana and several firearms were located during the search.

The three suspects were arrested, booked into the Anderson County Jail, and subsequently identified as Leslie Flores, 25, Samantha Flores, 19, and Joshua Odiaka, 19, all of Palestine. The three were charged as follows:

Leslie Flores – Possession of marijuana – > 4 oz. – < 5 lbs. and failure to identify to a peace officer. Bond total: $30,000

Samantha Flores – Possession of marijuana – > 4 oz. – < 5 lbs. and failure to identify to a peace officer. Bond total: $30,000

Joshua Odiaka – Possession of marijuana – > 4 oz. – < 5 lbs. and failure to identify to a peace officer. Bond total: $30,000

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation and execution of the warrant by the Palestine Police Department and the Texas Rangers.