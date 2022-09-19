ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were dispatched to the Elysian Fields U.S. Post Office Monday morning to find the outgoing mailbox had been burglarized.

According to officials, all the mail in the outgoing mailbox had been taken. HCSO notified the U.S. Postal Inspection Office and will be working with them jointly on the investigation, per the sheriff’s office statement.

The sheriff’s office also said, they were informed the Marshall U.S. Post Office had also been burglarized and are asking the Harrison County citizens that may have dropped off mail over the weekend that included, credit applications, payment of bills, or anything that contained pertinent information, to notify those recipients, cancel checks, and monitor your credit.