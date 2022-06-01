TUSLA, Okla. (KETK) – A shooting at a medical office in Tulsa on Wednesday left five people dead, including the shooter, police said.

Tulsa police said that the shooter is dead at Saint Francis in Tulsa. Police are working to make sure there is not a second shooter at this time and are going through every room in the building to check for additional threats. Police believe that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The shooter has not yet been identified, but police say he is a Black male, who is estimated to be 35-40-years-old.

According to police, officers received a call about a man with a rifle that turned into an active shooter situation at the Natalie building at 4:52 p.m. and were at the scene of the shooting by 4:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots, which led them to the second floor of the building.

The Associated Press reports that Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that “some unfortunately were killed.” He said it was a “catastrophic scene.”

The shooter is believed to have used a rifle and a handgun, according to police.

The Natalie Medical Building is primarily used for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery, according to FOX 23.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” Tulsa PD said in a Facebook post.

Police say that no officers were injured in the incident.

Tulsa Police told KTUL the scene inside the hospital was “catastrophic.”

A family reunification site has been established at a local high school about 1.2 miles away from the medical center, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the situation unfolds.