SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to dispatch records more than 30 police units responded to a standoff Monday morning with a man inside a home.

First responders arrived at the scene on Crooked Creek Dr. and Flournoy Lucas Rd. in the Southern Hills neighborhood just before 7:00 a.m.

KTAL staff at the scene say someone inside the home was communicating with police. They say five to six large caliber rounds were fired around 7:00 a.m. Around five to eight minutes later more large caliber rounds and smaller caliber rounds were fired off simultaneously.

First responders on the scene of armed standoff in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Bearcat breaches garage suring Shreveport armed standoff (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SWAT at standoff in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

People at the scene of an armed standoff in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police have entrances and exits blocked. Bossier City SWAT arrived on the scene around 8:23 a.m. Shortly after crews at the scene heard more gunfire. As of 10:22 a.m., the man is was firing off rounds. He has barricaded himself inside the home after holding victims hostage.

Law enforcement recovered one hostage. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shreveport police say they do not yet know the extent of those injuries. Authorities say another female hostage is still inside the home.

A bearcat breached the garage in one of several entries.

Around 11:00 a.m. Public Information Officer Chris Bordelon told reporters that the Shreveport Police Special Response team had control of the scene. The Bossier City Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene to help resolve the situation peacefully.

Around 11:45 a.m. heavy smoke began rising from the home in which the standoff is taking place. Within ten minutes flames became visible from the roof and the smoke began to fill the area around the house. First responders evacuated neighbors as the blaze continued to grow between 10-15 feet above the roof.

Home lights on fire during Shreveport armed standoff (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Heavy smoke and flames rise from roof as fire continues to grow during armed standoff (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Firefighters try to put out blaze during Shreveport standoff (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Home badly damaged by fire in Shreveport standoff (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Once the firefighters began to bring the blaze under control around 1:00 p.m., heavy damage could be seen to the structure. The roof appears to have collapsed, and the outside suffered heavy fire damage.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.