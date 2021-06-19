Silver alert issued for missing 84-year-old man in East Texas

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking the public to help them find an elderly man who went missing overnight in East Texas.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 84-year old John Hawley was last seen at 1:00 a.m on Saturday, June 19 in the 1600 block of CR 2235 in Bagwell, Texas, which is in Red River County.

He is described by police as being 6′3″ tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and is missing part of his left ear. Hawley was wearing an off-white T-shirt, gray flannel, a silver Timex stretch band watch, and an adult diaper when he went missing.

TTPD says Hawley might be traveling in a black 2001 Ford F-350 with a Texas license plate number BX61414. The flatbed on the truck may have a hay baler and tools in the back.

If anyone has seen Hawley or knows where he is, please contact police at 911.