GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — The Marshall Street Skatepark in Gladewater will host the Marshall Street Madness skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The skate park is located at 511 West Marshall Avenue Gladewater, Texas. There is a $15 contestant entry fee and the event is free to all spectators. There will be free drinks provided at the competition.

According to the Marshall Street Skate Park, on-lookers are advise to bring a chair as it could be a lengthy contest. They also ask that everyone park on one side of the street as the neighborhood residents can drive in and out safely.

Any overflow parking should be available at nearby churches on Center street.