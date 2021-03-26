Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Mar. 26=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed 9:40a machine groomed 12 – 52 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-4p;Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt Southington – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 24 – 47 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p; Mar 27: Last day.

Ski Sundown – Closed for Snow Sports

Maine=

Black Mtn – Wed 3:08p spring snow machine groomed 15 – 15 base 6 of 28 trails, 21% open 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl – Reopen TBA

Hermon Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram – Wed 11:38a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 54 trails, 17% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu, Sat/Sun Mar 28: Last Day.

Saddleback – Wed 6:51a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 30 base 62 of 68 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed 4:19p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 24 base 32 of 42 trails 76% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Sugarloaf – Wed 10:30a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 20 base 93 of 162 trails 57% open, 41 miles, 446 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 9:32a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 110 of 135 trails 81% open, 45 miles, 658 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 10 – 40 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Sat/Sun.

Catamount – Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 10 – 32 base 35 of 45 trails 78% open, 11 miles, 145 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 26: Not open.

Ski Butternut – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 20 – 38 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett – Wed 7:29a machine groomed 40 – 45 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 112 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p Open Thu-Sun.

Notchview Reservation XC – Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 6:40a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 55 of 68 trails, 81% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 2:16p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 39 of 63 trails 62% open, 16 miles, 253 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 3:22p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 58 of 97 trails 60% open, 15 miles, 188 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Wed 6:58a spring snow 13 – 16 base 40 of 57 trails, 70% open 11 miles, 157 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 22 of 26 trails 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed 6:44a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 7 of 28 trails 25% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Gunstock – Wed 10:31a machine groomed 22 – 32 base 34 of 48 trails 41% open, 175 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Wed 2:01p machine groomed 6 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p; Mar 28: Last day, 8:30a-4p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 3:11p variable machine groomed 26 – 36 base 30 of 61 trails 49% open, 22 miles, 234 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 49 of 66 trails 74% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Pats Peak – Wed 4:04p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 20 of 28 trails 71% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Ragged Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/27 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 31 of 57 trails, 54% open, 168 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 4:50p corn snow machine groomed 20 – 38 base 59 of 61 trails, 95% open, 254 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whaleback – Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat – Wed 7:09a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 32 of 48 trails, 67% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed 8:06a machine groomed 4 – 10 base 6 of 34 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC – Wed 8:04a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 24 base 33 of 36 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Last day of the 2021 winter season!.

Jackson XC – Wed 7:10a spring snow 4 – 8 base 15 of 59 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pine Hill XC – Wed 6:56p spring snow 1 – 1 base 13 of 14 trails 11 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New Jersey=

Mountain Creek – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 16 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 3:35p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 30 base 32 of 51 trails, 63% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 2:07p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 12 of 38 trails 32% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Wed 3:55p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 33 base 42 of 110 trails 63% open, 17 miles, 219 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 4:51p machine groomed 20 – 44 base 18 of 56 trails 32% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p; Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Mar 28: Not Open.

Holiday Valley – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 14 – 52 base Mon/Tue 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p, Sun 8:30a-4:30p.

HoliMont – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 12 – 30 base 33 of 56 trails, 59% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:21a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 34 of 67 trails 51% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Labrador Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley – Wed 8:18a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 23 trails, 74% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Peek n Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 18 – 48 base 24 of 24 trails, 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun; Mar 28: Last day.

Thunder Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 20 of 22 trails, 91% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Titus Mountain – Reopen TBA machine groomed 16 – 22 base Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 18 – 24 base 23 of 31 trails, 74% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 5:28a wet granular machine groomed 18 – 28 base 56 of 87 trails 63% open, 14 miles, 169 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Windham Mountain – Wed 2:37p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 28 base 27 of 54 trails 50% open, 156 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 24 – 48 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Cascade XC – Wed 8:00a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC – Wed No Recent Information loose granular machine groomed 3 – 6 base 35 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC – Wed 7:54a spring snow 22 – 26 base 2 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania=

Alpine Mountain – Closed

Bear Creek – Wed Reopen 03/27 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat 9a-10p; Sun 9a-9p Apr 03: Last day.

Blue Knob – Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain – Wed 7:49a machine groomed 36 – 42 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p; Mar 28: Last day.

Camelback – Wed 3:20p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 36 of 40 trails 97% open, 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-7p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Elk Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Hidden Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost – Wed 7:10a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 18 of 34 trails 53% open, 5 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p; BB: Mar 21: Last Day; JF: Mar 28: Last Day.

Montage Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Shawnee Mountain – Wed 2:02p spring snow machine groomed 6 – 24 base 13 of 23 trails 57% open, 82 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 27: Last day.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:29a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 23 of 71 trails 32% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 24 – 38 base 43 of 47 trails 91% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:51a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 50 trails 44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 48 base 76 of 81 trails, 94% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington – Wed 9:59a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 128 of 155 trails 83% open, 65 miles, 623 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Reopen 03/27 12 – 18 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Wed 4:36p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 21 of 50 trails 40% open, 10 miles, 85 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun: Mar 28: Not open.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 12 – 24 base 59% open

Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 28: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 70 of 87 trails 80% open, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:53a machine groomed 18 – 28 base 94 of 121 trails 78% open, 36 miles, 548 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed 6:40a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 38 of 58 trails, 66% open 14 miles, 204 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:30p machine groomed 12 – 46 base 32 of 78 trails 41% open, 240 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 48 base 77 of 116 trails, 66% open 25 miles, 375 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 2:10p spring snow 22 – 22 base 74 of 99 trails 75% open, 520 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:16a spring snow machine groomed 42 – 54 base 82 of 111 trails 74% open, 37 miles, 378 acres, 10 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six – Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Wings XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Woodstock XC – Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST=

Maryland=

Wisp – Wed 8:05a spring snow machine groomed 17 – 17 base 19 of 34 trails, 56% open 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina=

Appalachian Ski – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 35 – 52 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain – Wed 6:49a machine groomed 34 – 70 base 8 of 17 trails 47% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p; Mar 27: Last day.

Cataloochee – Wed 9:37a spring snow machine groomed 25 – 55 base 13 of 18 trails 72% open, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain – Wed 9:35a loose granular machine groomed 22 – 69 base 11 of 21 trails 52% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 9:30a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 35 base 41 of 60 trails 67% open, 182 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

