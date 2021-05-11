SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAYS: Bloom Beauty and Wellness offers a unique service, keeping people in Upshur County

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Bloom Beauty and Wellness in Gilmer is a “one stop shop.” The Upshur County oasis offers services ranging from massages to permanent makeup applications, but the addition of a float tank is making their spot stand out.

Bloom is the only spa in East Texas to offer a variety of beauty services andfloat therapy. This treatment allows clients to go into a large tank called the I-Sopod. The float pod is filled with 1,000 pounds of dissolved Epsom salts. This amount of salt allows clients to float, which gives them a space for full relaxation of the mind.

Experts say floating for one hour can help lower levels of stress and anxiety because the environment allows your mind to be free from the stress of fighting gravity. In the pod, the mind wanders, and the brain pumps out dopamine and endorphins allowing a healing experience. The Gilmer spa advertises that, “Floating can be more restful for the brain than sleep! One hour in a float tank equates to eight hours of sleep.”

It takes times for some to fully appreciate floating therapy. Miner says floating usually takes three to four sessions to master a full body relaxation. She says it is better to do these sessions as close together as possible. Her tank is the only one in a 30-mile radius, and she feels proud to provide a service that will keep people in her home city.

“That was my whole purpose in opening, is to offer something to Gilmer that no one has. I love making people feel good about themselves. I think when people leave here, that’s the biggest thing, is they leave here feeling good about themselves, but it’s also the experience. They say that it’s so calm and relaxing and they just love being in here.” Kelli Miner, Spa Owner

Floating methods can be customized. Clients can choose to float in complete darkness, use the light options, listen to soothing music, or relax in complete silence. There are many different packages available to start floating. To book a session, visit Bloom’s appointment portal https://square.site/book/BHPSXDGX4W8W0/bloom-gilmer-tx.

After a float, clients enter their wellness lounge to reflect and journal their experiences because each session is different. This type of therapy offers many benefits to your physical, mental, and emotional health.

Bloom also offers a variety of other services. These include

Permanent Makeup,

Microneedling

Facials

Microdermabrasion

Chemical Peels

Hair removal

Massage Therapy

Botox

Light Therapy

Spray Tanning

This is a part of KETK and Fox 51’s “Small Business Tuesday.” Morning reporter Corrine Benandi will be going out into the community each week to feature a local business that is building a presence in East Texas.