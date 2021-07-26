SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Edom is known as a haven for artisans

News

by: Neal Barton

Posted: / Updated:

EDOM, Texas (KETK) — Edom is located a short drive from Tyler at the intersections of FM 279 and 314 in Van Zandt County.

Founded in 1849, the lovely small town is home of the Shed Cafe, restaurants, art galleries and many crafts shops. It hosts art shows each spring and fall.

Nearby are blueberry farms where people can pick their own or buy blueberries that already have been picked.

Edom boasts a population of about 400.

If you want your small town featured. Send me an email at smalltown@kekt.com with pictures and information on why your town is the greatest place on Earth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51