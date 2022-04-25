TOOL, Texas (KETK) — Tool sits inside of Henderson County, near the western side of Cedar Creek Reservoir and the city of Athens.

The town was originally settled mostly by farmers in 1835 and was originally given the name “Hog Fork.” The town was later renamed after George Tool around 1905.

It’s now a popular second home and retiree destination with a population of around 2,240 people and SH 274 being part of the main road of the city.

