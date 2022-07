SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County precinct 3 constable was taken to a local hospital for treatment after a two vehicle wreck in the Whitehouse area.

“When the officer first called it in, he reported that he was having trouble getting out of his car,” officials said.

The traffic accident happened on FM 346 near Concession Road.

The constable was transported for treatment and no updates have been given on the second vehicle at this time.