Smith County Elections Office to train people how to properly register people to vote

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County Elections Office will hold a training session on July 22 for those who want to register people to vote.

The training is set for 10 a.m. at 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler will last about an hour, the announcement said.

It is open to anyone who meets qualifications to register to vote in Texas and will teach people how to properly register people.

Those interested in attending can call 903-590-4777.

The Smith County Election’s Office has been holding free training sessions every month since March.

KFXK Fox 51