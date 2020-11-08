Smith County party chairmen react to presidential election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -Tylerites joined others from around the nation in reacting to the news that Joe Biden had received enough Electoral College votes to received the nomination.

Several news outlets, including Fox News, projected Biden the winner after former vice prisent was awarded Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes on Saturday.

Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein said that the president has legal challenges to pursue in contesting the counting of some mail-in ballots.

“It’s not over,” he said of the legal fight.

He said that the it was “perfectly legal” for the president to file legal challenges and that the courts will have to weigh in on the matter.

Smith County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert praised the results of the election and said that “right now what the country needs is peace and harmony.”

He said that the United States is fortunate to have Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, “to guide us forward.”