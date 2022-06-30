HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — L and T Waterworks customers in Henderson County who live on Richardson Road off Highway 175 and parts of County Road 3913 should consider themselves under a boil water notice, according to officials.
Henderson County officials said that the utility lost water pressure throughout the system on Wednesday, which is a reason the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires utility customers to boil water.
County leaders said that because of “extraordinary circumstances” neither the TCEQ or L and T Waterworks have been able to issue a formal boil water notice at the time, but county officials want to make sure that customers are aware that they need to boil their water.
The CDC provides the following guidelines for people under a boil water notice:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes).
- After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.