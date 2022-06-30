HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — L and T Waterworks customers in Henderson County who live on Richardson Road off Highway 175 and parts of County Road 3913 should consider themselves under a boil water notice, according to officials.

Henderson County officials said that the utility lost water pressure throughout the system on Wednesday, which is a reason the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires utility customers to boil water.

County leaders said that because of “extraordinary circumstances” neither the TCEQ or L and T Waterworks have been able to issue a formal boil water notice at the time, but county officials want to make sure that customers are aware that they need to boil their water.

The CDC provides the following guidelines for people under a boil water notice: