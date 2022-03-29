AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Texas school districts that took a hit to attendance rates this school year because of COVID-19 may be eligible for funding adjustments.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced Tuesday some districts “may be eligible for an adjustment in operational minutes requirements for certain attendance reporting periods during the 2021-2022 academic school year,” with those periods being the first four of the school year.

The office reiterated funding will be made available to systems in the state that have been impacted by the pandemic, given that they focus on in-person instruction now.

For this adjustment, operational minutes during instructional days where schools had low percentage attendance rates will be excluded. It doesn’t hold a district harmless for losses of ADA due to enrollment declines, according to the governor’s office.

Usually, public schools in Texas are funded based on the number of enrolled students and daily attendance on campus. The governor’s office said the Texas Education Agency has been flexible during the pandemic by providing full funding whether attendance was in-person or remote.

“Providing this adjustment to the 2021-22 school year will ensure school systems have the funding they need to retain the best and brightest teachers and provide quality education to all public school students across Texas,” said Abbott in a press release. “We have made tremendous strides to return more of our students back to the classroom, and will continue in our efforts to do so.”

Recently, there have been concerns over teachers leaving their jobs. A 2021 report from the University of Houston and Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation showed nearly half of Texas teachers who started teaching in 2010 had left the profession by 2020.

A KXAN investigation earlier this month found at least 270 Austin Independent School District teachers have resigned since August, according to district data. That’s 11% more teacher resignations than this time last year.

The trend isn’t just occurring among teachers. AISD data showed a 34% increase in total resignations across the district during the same time frame — including support positions like bus drivers, custodians and food workers.