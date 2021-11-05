AIRING NEXT WEEK: A Parent’s Guide to Mental Health

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The recent years have been tough on teen’s mental health. Today’s teens face different challenges that no other generation before has.

KETK is bringing you special reports throughout the week on a parent’s guide to teen mental health.

Over 3 million teenagers are struggling with depression and experts have recently declared a National State of Emergency in children’s mental health.

Statistics show that teens who spend three or more hours a day on social media have a 50% higher chance of developing depression.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to teens being isolated for a period of time which exacerbated the mental health crisis.

Parents and trusted adults are the help that these teens need. Sometimes, the most important thing an adult can do is to listen, talk to their children and be present in their lives.

To catch the GROWING PAINS series of special reports, see the showtimes below.

KETK

Sunday, 11/7 at 10 p.m.

Monday, 11/8 at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, 11/9 at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/10 at 10 p.m.

Thursday, 11/11 at 10 p.m.

FOX 51