MCALLEN, Texas (KETK) – 30 years. That’s how long it took Geronima Sauceda of Carthage to become a legal resident of the United States.

“My mom was here at the time, so she went to get us like a year later, and I was 11 at the time,” she said.

Her trek started as a young child when she crossed the Rio Grande River to get to Texas in 1987. That was the beginning of a long and expensive process to stay on American turf.

“It takes money, a long time,” Geronima said. “I mean, the struggle is real. People don’t realize it, you have to go back and forth every two years.”

The man helping behind the scenes was Jose Sanchez, an immigration attorney in Longview whose day-to-day intertwined with what he calls a “complex” migration system, fueled by this:

“Supply and demand,” Sanchez said. “There’s just too much demand. And we don’t have the resources.”

Sanchez pointed to an overwhelming backlog currently stacked at over 1.5 million pending cases as of December 2021.

“There has to be some kind of reform,” Sanchez said.

He said the number of visas Congress allocates per year can’t keep up with the growing number of migrants seeking asylum.

“Since there hasn’t been reform since ’86. There needs to be something done,” Sanchez said.

Geronima recalled tedious steps to get her where she is today, at a place where she and her family now call home.

“They approved my green card, but the wait was so long,” Geronima said.

Nearly $10,000 later, that long wait beginning in 1987, finally came to an end just five years ago.

Jose Sanchez points to complex immigration laws for the number of illegal crossings like we experienced for ourselves in South Texas, saying Democrats and Republicans need to reach common ground.

“That’s the biggest problem that there’s no compromise in the united states right now, that’s why we’re having the issues that we’re having,” Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, Congressman Louie Gohmert of East Texas agrees the immigration system is in need of changes, but doesn’t want to talk reform until the border is secure.

“Build a wall where we need it, and have adequate manpower to man the wall, the fence, the areas of our border,” Gohmert said. “We have to do that. Once we have secured the border, we can deal with the other issues and they will be a whole lot easier to deal with.”

Whether it be a porous border or intricate laws, migrants are still willing to take the gamble, like the dozens we encountered with Border Patrol along the Rio Grande Valley in just a five-hour time span.

“I think it’s a risk that you’re taking and you’re willing to lose your life in the process,” Geronima said.

And while Geronima understands that risk, she says it’s one we shouldn’t take today amid the current crisis at the Texas/Mexico border.

“Right now it’s really risky and you’re risking your life… I don’t know if I would risk my kids,” she said.

She said the Mexican cartel’s influence on migrants crossing illegally is exploitative, heartless and deadly.

“The cartel is killing you if you don’t pay them,” Geronima said. “You have to pay their fees and other people’s fees, from what I hear.”