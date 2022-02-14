HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Inside a quaint South Texas neighborhood surrounded by the Rio Grande river in Hidalgo County lies a small community called Los Ebanos.

It’s the home of “Rio Bravo Gun Club,” and its owner Eli De La Cruz is no stranger to migrants passing through from time to time.

“I know my neighbors have dogs just to alert them that we have people in the area,” says Eli De La Cruz.

Since its opening in August of 2021, this seemingly peaceful outdoor l andscape turned active shooting range, tends to keep unwelcome visitors at bay.

“The sound of bullets flying I guess scared anybody away that would want to cross through here.”

Still the past year and a half, brought along newfound problems for De La Cruz.

“Most of the people, they are scared to come out here just because of the fact of the immigration we have,” De La Cruz says.

His business and community are left to reap those consequences.

“I know my business would probably be (at) double, triple membership right now if it wasn’t for the situation we’re in at the moment,” says De La Cruz.

It’s something that life-long Mission native, Raul Ortiz, knows all too well.

“It has gone on our whole lives as far as people crossing this way, but never in the numbers they are doing right now,” says Ortiz.

This is an issue he says touches home for all Americans and points to a porous border as the infamous culprit to blame.

“I would say it affects everyone in the long run. It doesn’t matter if you’re from here in the Valley or if you’re from Texas,” says Ortiz.

A proposed solution was brought to life by Trump era policies like Remain in Mexico.

This was temporarily stalled by a different agenda but later brought back to life by the Biden administration in December, despite labeling it as “dangerous” and “inhumane.”

“He continues to stand by exactly those comments and statements and the Secretary of Homeland Security put out a memorandum conveying we want to end this program,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Followed by mounting pressure, the Biden administration is taking small steps to close gaps in U.S. Mexico border barriers, but President Trump’s construction mainly remains at a standstill.

“We do not agree with the building of the wall,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The lack of movement of border construction is fueling frustration for Ortiz.

“The company that is supposed to be building the border wall just has everything sitting there. Even though everything is supposed to be paid for, the construction and materials and everything,” said Ortiz.

Despite calling on the Federal Government, Governor Greg Abbott is now settling President Trump’s unfinished business.

“Now, Texas is building its own border wall to better secure our border,” says Abbott.

As of January, Texas has received $54 million in individual donations for construction, which kicked off in December of 2021.

In September 2021, Abbott also signed House Bill 9, which will add $1.88 billion to the $1.05 billion issued in the spring. This leaves $3 billion toward ramping up border construction and security to prevent what Abbott calls “an ongoing crisis.”

“People that we apprehend, they will be charged with trespassing in the state of Texas and those charges will lead them to be sent to jail,” says Abbott.

Abbott is doing whatever it takes like building a seven foot tall chain link fence with razor barbed wire on top and placing metal shipping containers at low-water areas.

The governor has also deployed nearly 10,000 National Guard Members along with Texas DPS officers to create a human barrier and stationed Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas DPS boats along the Rio Grande.

Abbott is doing this to help agents like Jesse Moreno even calling on law enforcement state-wide through Operation Lone Star in May of 2021.

He is also authorizing DPS Troopers, Game Wardens, and officers from East Texas to step in.

This is easing the burden for those stationed along the McAllen area, where illegal crossings run rampant.

Ortiz, who faces the consequences of this reality suggests while it’s not the end all be all, it’s a weapon in our arsenal.

“The wall is just another tool. Everybody thinks the wall is used to stop somebody from coming across. It’s not. It’s just another tool the Border Patrol needs to help them do their job,” says Ortiz.