Immigration correspondent discuss latest update on migrants crossing from refugee camps

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A group of 104 asylum-seekers who had been living in a tent encampment near the U.S.-Mexico border crossed into the United States via South Texas Friday with the blessing of the U.S. government, and are heading to cities within the United States.

All of the migrants are granted permission to travel north of the checkpoint and are being released by Homeland Security officials with a Notice to Appear, which means they promise to appear in any and all upcoming immigration hearings wherever they are living.

President Joe Biden had campaigned that he would end the Migrant Protection Protocol program and help alleviate their suffering.

The first group of MPP migrants is expected to cross into West Texas from Juarez into El Paso on Friday afternoon.

Casa del Refugiado (House of the Refugee), in El Paso, will receive 25 prospective refugees per day through March 10, when the number will double to 50 and then triple to 75 at the end of that month, according to Border Report.

MPP migrants will continue to cross daily in the Rio Grande Valley. All of the migrants must test negative for coronavirus before they will be admitted into the United States, DHS said.

The tests are being done by UNHCR’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) “to ensure the protection of public health while the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is ensuring the humane treatment of children and their families.”

Only migrants with active immigration cases and who have not already been denied or expelled will be considered for admittance into the United States, DHS said.

Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez, joins CBS4 anchor Samantha Mesa to discuss the latest update on MPP migrants. The interview will be streamed live in this article.