Man attempting to climb border fence dies from injuries

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A migrant who fell off the International Boundry Fence on June 16 has died.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Brownsville station were notified of a person falling from the border fence about two and a half miles west of the Gateway International Port of Entry in Brownsville.

Border Patrol agents responded and found a man on the ground with a serious injury to his leg.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. While hospitalized, the man tested positive for COVID-19, said the agency’s news release.

He underwent two separate surgeries to treat injuries sustained from the fall.

The man did not regain consciousness after receiving the anesthesia and remained hospitalized in critical condition, said the release.

On July 16 he was removed from life support and was pronounced dead by medical personnel while under hospital watch by CBP, accoridng to officials.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident, said the agency. The DHS Office of Inspector General was also notified.