McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Over the past decade, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have deemed 3 million individuals “inadmissible” at U.S. ports, but of those only 1 million were refused entry into the United States, according to a new report.

The report, released this week by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) of Syracuse University, found nearly 60,000 people were denied entry at U.S. ports in February — the most of any month since 2012.

It also found a spike in turnbacks at the nation’s more than 300 U.S. ports of entry — including international bridges on the Southwest and Northern borders — since Title 42 was implemented.

CBP officers determined the individuals were “inadmissible” because they lacked proper authorization to enter the United States, the report found. This included those trying to cross from Mexico and/or Canada after Title 42 restrictions were put in place in 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus between borders.

(TRAC Graphic)

Data showed a sharp decline in those rejected entry after President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2017 and another drop-off shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This could be because it was widely reported that many migrants who lacked proper travel documents largely avoided trying to cross at land ports after Trump took office, and when coronavirus restrictions were first put into place, because they knew they would not be allowed to enter the country to claim asylum.

This report does not include migrants who tried to cross into the United States at non-legal points along the border and were encountered by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect vehicles crossing from Mexico on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

But not everyone deemed “inadmissible” was prevented from entering the country.

“Slightly more than half (53%) are not ultimately refused entry and are allowed to enter the country,” the report found.

Twenty-nine percent were allowed to be “paroled” in. These are individuals who are allowed to enter and temporarily remain in the United States by the Department of Homeland Security as long as they follow certain restrictions and guidelines.

(TRAC Graphic)

Of those denied entry, 418,000 were part of family units and 98,000 were unaccompanied minors.

A total of 73,000 individuals were immediately expelled under Title 42, most of whom were single adults, the report found.

(TRAC Graphic)

Residents of the bordering countries of Canada and Mexico were in the top three among those turned back the most, which researchers attributed to the high volume of those foreign nationals attempting to come into the United States on a daily basis to visit friends, relatives and to shop and take in tourist sites.

There were 736,501, or 24%, who weren’t allowed in from Mexico; and 284,308, or 9%, turned back Canadians.

But in second place were Philippine nationals who were turned back 12%, or 386,006 times, the report found. This is attributed to the high number of Philippine nationals working on cargo and crew ships and flights who don’t have documentation that would allow them to enter the United States and are required to stay on board their vessel during stopovers.