McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — After two weeks under a boil-water order due to a major water main break, the border city of Laredo, Texas, finally has all of its water flowing again.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz told Border Report on Friday morning that the water had been fully restored late Thursday night.

This came after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) certified that the water was safe for public consumption for the city across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

“Yes as of last night it has been completely lifted,” Saenz said.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The boil-water order was issued on Feb. 18 after three breaks in the city’s 36-inch-wide water main transmission ruptured, Saenz told Border Report last month.

City crews thought they had patched the pipe when it burst again leaving over half of the city’s 225,000 residents without water for two weeks. Many residents had low-water pressure but the water was not safe for drinking.

Laredo is used to water interruptions due to sewage contamination, and other issues stemming from a Mexican water plant located along the Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo.

In 2019, much of the city was without water for 11 days. But this recent event was the longest stretch of time that residents have been without free-flowing water in Laredo in recent memory.

Public showers had been set up and bottled water was being passed out throughout the city. Hotels greeted guests with bottled water and told them not to brush their teeth with the tap water.

Saenz said decaying infrastructure is at the root of the problem.

“Basically it’s old lines that need to be replaced,” he said last month.

He said the cost to fully fix the water lines is estimated at $500 million.