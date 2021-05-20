BREAKING BARRIERS: Five East Texas teens rise to girl Eagle Scout title

PALESTINE, Texas (KFXK) – Five East Texas girls are taking on the boys. An all-girl Boy Scout troop in Palestine earned the highest honor as Eagle Scouts, a milestone only earned by roughly 6% of Boy Scouts and even more rare for young women.

In 2019, females were granted the opportunity to join Boy Scouts of America. Flash forward to February of 2021, the organization announced its first inaugural girl Eagle Scout class, making history. Among the thousands of women who’ve earned the title this year are five bright East Texas young ladies:

Regan Sokolowski

Sydney Veneris

Haleigh Chapin

Shian Trible

Aven Alexander

They are from Troop 101 G, an all-girl Boy Scout troop in the Palestine area.

Among this achievement, all five members were also part of Sea Scouts, a co-ed subset of the Boy Scouts organization.

“We help everyone around our community in small ways and big ways and so it’s very rewarding in the end. We were able to see the smiles that we put on everyone’s faces and I enjoyed that the most.“ HALEIGH CHAPIN, troop 101 G

Earning the Eagle Scout title is already a scarce honor for men, making this year’s achievement especially extraordinary for the women who’ve earned the title. Members of Troop 101 G worked around the clock, earning 21 merit badges, the minimum requirement in earning the Eagle Scout title.

“Girls were able to join the Boy Scouts program to earn Eagle and I was at the perfect age to be able to pursue this and complete it before I was 18 years old and that’s just crazy because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Alexander.

Alongside earning 21 merit badges, these men and women must also complete a large community service project and exemplify extensive leadership skills.

“It really has an impact on our lives to have this really awesome skill that we have and just to love on other people and be able to just share the skills,” said Chapin.

While trailblazing through a considerably historic moment in history, backlash has followed. For Sydney Veneris and her other fellow troopers, they choose to turn the other cheek.

“They’re just upset that girls are able to do what guys are able to do,” said Veneris.

“If I want to achieve a goal, I’m going to have to go out, no one is going to coddle me, I have to go out and achieve it.” REAGAN SOKOLOWSKI, TROOP 101 G

For Aven Alexander, she views the experience of pursuing the Eagle Scout title as an opportunity of a lifetime and plans to encourage younger girls to pursue their aspirations of earning the top rank in Boy Scouts of America.

“Opportunities are gonna come by in life and they’re gonna be once in a lifetime opportunities and those are things that you really have to take while they’re open,” said Alexander.