TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Watching a huge sporting event like the Winter Olympics can make you curious about what connection it has to where you live.

For every single athlete competing in the games, they’re going for the gold. More than 7,000 miles away in Tyler, some are focused on bronze.

Inside UT Health’s Olympic Plaza, right at the center, is a statue of Apollo.

Before we dive into the history of this particular sculpture, we have to find out what connection this Greek god has with the winter games.

Paul Streufert is a professor of languages and literature at UT Tyler, sharing his knowledge with us about Greek mythology.

“Apollo is not normally associated with athletics per say, but he does have a set of games that were dedicated to him that were celebrated sort of like an off Olympic year,” Streufert said.

Sounds similar to the winter games, but why is a statue of him in front of UT Health?

“He was a god associated with medicine, so that would kind of make sense that Apollo would have some connection to success in athletics,” Streufert said.

People have been driving past the statue for the past 26 years. Most of them never take time to stop and appreciate what it represents, so we asked a few people who work in Olympic Plaza what it means to them.

The sculpture was installed back in 1995, created by Miley Frost.

Former CEO of UT Health, Elmer Ellis, credited the ancient Greeks wisdom regarding healthcare for the creation of the Olympic Plaza.

“When I look at the statue I think more of mobility and of how people are in order for wellness or health or whatever you have to keep moving,” said Mark Saczek with UT Health.

East Texas healthcare workers say it reminds them of why they do what they do.

“So I think it kind of reminds me on a daily basis of kind of why we’re here and I’m a part of the fitness center here at the hospital, and our job is always to see people get better,” said Gina Baxter with UT Health.

For others, the statue reminds them of the Olympics.

“When I see Apollo carrying his torch what think about is him running towards his goal just like an Olympian they train hard year round just to try to get the point where they’re in the Olympics,” said Anthony Connell with UT Health.

A statue that so many pass by is a lot more than meets the eye, it’s an inspiration.