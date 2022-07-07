TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the past year, we’ve brought you several reports on soaring rent prices in East Texas. In June, we introduced you to a group of senior citizens at Towne Oaks Active Adult Community who are bearing the brunt of it.

Mix in a turbulent U.S. economy, looming inflation triggering soaring gas and grocery prices, along with a fixed income. Residents told KETK there’s little to no way they can afford rising rent. Fortunately, there is help in East Texas, but a surge in demand is making solutions for some seem out of reach.

A resident of Towne Oaks, Dianne D’Anna is currently in the process of moving out. It’s a tedious task she thought she’d never have to do again after leaving New Jersey for Tyler.

“I told my daughter this was the final move, im dying in this place and you’re cleaning it out.” Dianne D’Anna, Resident, Towne Oaks Active Adult Community

In October of 2021, D’Anna received a letter from management indicating a change in ownership:

“Dear Residents:

Effective Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Towne Oaks Apartments changed ownership and is now under the management of Walker Holder Residential Inc., which is a Texas-based property management company with substantial experience managing apartment communities throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Please continue to contact the management office with any questions, comments, or needs you may have, in addition to making all rental payments payable to Towne Oaks Apartments delivered to the management office. If there is anything in your apartment home that is not working to your satisfaction, even if you have reported items to the prior owner, please let us know.”

Following the note, when D’Anna was set to renew her lease, she received notice that her rent would jump 40 percent from $1,000 to $1,400. She’s now left to either leave behind, give away or donate precious pieces of family history.

“I just keep looking around looking, oh my god, I’ve gotta pack this up again,” D’Anna shared.

So where can people, let alone, those on a fixed income, social security, or disability turn? Andrea Wilson, Executive Director of PATH, a social services organization benefiting all of East Texas, said soaring inflation, gas and grocery prices, along with a volatile housing market, have ramped up the need for help. She said emergency calls have nearly doubled in the past month.

“We usually get 300 to 400 calls a month for rent assistance. Now, we are approaching 600 calls for the month of June just through rent assistance through our emergency services department,” said Wilson.

But who qualifies? According to their website, “PATH helps with rent for families and individuals that are facing homelessness because they have been issued an eviction notice. As funding allows, we can help with one month of rent every 2 years. Each situation is different and our funding is aimed at those who, under normal circumstances, are able to pay rent on their own. You must have had an unexpected situation occur that caused you to not be able to pay your rent but have confidence and a plan to pay it on your own next month.”

Not only has PATH seen an increase in the need people have, but also the dollar amount.

“Before our average rent that we helped with may have been around $750, now we’re looking at $1,100 or $1,200 that people are asking for help with,” said Wilson.

Given D’Anna’s situation, we also reached out to United Way of Smith County for help, who confirmed statewide and local resources that would offer rent subsidies have exhausted their funding, leaving seniors at Towne Oaks in Tyler feeling stuck.

After inquiring with management, residents were told the rise in rent is to accommodate and match the current market value of the surrounding Tyler area; a value residents worry they’re unable to match.

“It could’ve been not so big of an increase at the time. It could have been done more over a couple of years…it’s hard and it makes you feel kind of discarded,” D’Anna said.

PATH does have a rent and mortgage assistance program, if you’d like to see if you’re eligible, the staff there said to call them to set up an appointment. You can call them at 903-597-PATH (7284). Working hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.